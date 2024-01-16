Gorilla Pies 12417 Burbank Blvd
LUNCH COMBOS (12-4pm)
- Half Cold Sandwich$12.00
Half cold sandich + choice of side and drink
- Cheese Slice & Salad$15.00
Full salad + slice of cheese pizza and drink
- Lunch Box - 6 Piece$18.00
6 wings + choice of side and drink
- Lunch Box - 12 Piece$34.00
12 wings + choice of a side and drink
- Simple Signature Personal Pie$20.00
Choice of simple personal pie +
CLASSIC PIES
- Cheese$19.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- Crispy Pepperoni$22.00
crispy pepperoni, mozzarella/ provolone blend, marinara sauce.
- Vegetarian$25.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- Sausage Supreme$28.00
spicy sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, cherry pepper mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- Meat Lover's$32.00
spicy sausage, bacon, meatball, crispy pepperoni, onion
SIGNATURE PIES
- The Kitten$24.00
fresh mozzarella, mozzarella/ provolone blend, parmesan, marinara, basil
- The Sierra Bonita$26.00
pickled fennel, caramelized onion, arugula and nasturtium, marinara, mozzarella/ provolone blend, parmesan
- The Basic Benny$27.00
sopressata, marinara, basil, mozzarella/ provolone blend
- The Green Monster$28.00
cherry bomb peppers, crispy shiitake, onion, spinach-ricotta sauce, marinara, smoked mozz, mozzarella/ provolone blend. Vegetarian (CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN).
- The Big Kahuna$29.00
char siu(bbq pork), pineapple, bacon, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- The Abloh ("Off-White")$29.00
"Off-White" Pie. garlic, spinach, basil, jalapeno, ricotta, smoked mozzarella, spinach-ricotta sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend. Vegetarian (CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN).
- The Rabbi$32.00
pastrami, onion, swiss, smoked kraut-chi, red cabbage, reuben sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend, caraway seed crust
- Great White Buffalo$32.00
buffalo chicken, bacon, jalapeno, rilla ranch, smoky buffalo, smoked mozz, onion, mozzarella/ provolone blend. Vegan cheese may be substituted, however, our buffalo sauce contains butter.
- The Big Papa$30.00
roasted garlic mashed potato, tater tots, ricotta, smoked mozz, sharp cheddar, ranch, chive, scallion, red onion, house chips | ADD BACON +$3
- Mr. Pickles$32.00
pepperoncini, pickled fennel, cherry pepper, kraut-chi, onion, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, evoo, basil
- The Dude$40.00
kitchen sink chef’s special (PLEASE TELL US WHAT YOU DON'T WANT/ CAN'T HAVE ON YOUR DUDE!) *** Please note: The Dude may feature toppings not listed on our menu. Vegetarian/Vegan on request.
PERSONAL PIES
- Cheese 12"$13.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- Crispy Pepperoni 12"$15.00
crispy pepperoni, mozzarella/ provolone blend, marinara sauce.
- Vegetarian 12"$17.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- Sausage Supreme 12"$18.00
spicy sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, cherry pepper mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- Meat Lover's 12"$21.00
spicy sausage, bacon, meatball, crispy pepperoni, onion
- The Kitten 12"$14.00
fresh mozzarella, mozzarella/ provolone blend, marinara, basil
- The Sierra Bonita 12"$15.00
pickled fennel, caramelized onion, arugula and nasturtium, marinara, mozzarella/ provolone blend, parmesan.
- The Basic Benny 12"$17.00
sopressata, marinara, basil, mozzarella/ provolone blend
- The Green Monster 12"$18.00
cherry bomb peppers, crispy shiitake, onion, spinach-ricotta sauce, marinara, smoked mozz, mozzarella/ provolone blend. Vegetarian (CANNOT BE MADE VEGAN).
- The Big Kahuna 12"$19.00
char siu(bbq pork), pineapple, bacon, onion, serrano, mozzarella/ provolone blend.
- The Abloh (Off-White) 12"$19.00
spinach, ricotta, monster sauce, smoked mozz, serrano, garlic, basil. This pie cannot be made vegan.
- The Rabbi 12"$20.00
pastrami, onion, swiss, smoked kraut-chi, red cabbage, reuben sauce, mozzarella/ provolone blend, caraway seed crust
- Great White Buffalo 12"$20.00
buffalo chicken, bacon, jalapeno, Rilla Ranch, Smoky Buffalo, smoked mozz, onion, mozzarella/ provolone blend. Vegan cheese may be substituted, however our Buffalo sauce contains butter.
- The Big Papa 12"$20.00
roasted garlic mashed potato, tater tots, ricotta, smoked mozz, sharp cheddar, ranch, chive, scallion, red onion, house chips | ADD BACON +$3
- Mr. Pickles 12"$21.00
pepperoncini, pickled fennel, cherry pepper, kraut-chi, onion, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozz, goat cheese, ricotta, garlic, evoo, basil
APPS
- Caesar$16.00
romaine lettuce, tomato, crouton, shaved parmesan served with 'rilla ranch.
- Arugula$15.00
balsamic vinaigrette, shaved parm, radish, red cabbage, cherry tomato
- Crispy Brussels$16.00
pomegranate dijon dressing, crispy garlic, dried cranberry
- Monkey Bars$13.00
cheesy garlic bread with a side of marinara or angry gorilla sauce (spicy marinara)
- Monster Wheels$15.00
6 garlic knots filled with spinach-ricotta sauce, topped with garlic and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara or angry gorilla sauce.
- Mozz Sticks$12.00
6 double breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Calamari Fingers$14.00
battered and fried calamari steaks with marinara or angry gorilla sauce (spicy marinara).
- Meatballs$14.00
(4) pork & beef mix, marinara, mozzarella, basil
- Imossiballs$18.00
(4) impossible vegan meatballs, marinara, choice of vegan mozz or regular mozz, basil
- Crispy Dozen$30.00
4 wings (one flavor), 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 calamari fingers. served with rilla ranch and choice of 2 additional crust dippers.
WINGS
- Wings (6)$16.00
Jumbo chicken wings, double fried
- Wings (12)$32.00
Jumbo chicken wings, double fried
- Sweet Sixteen (Wing Sampler)$35.00
wing sampler, 4 of EVERY flavor (Smokey Buffalo | Lemon Pepper | Dry&Spicy | Agave Chili)
- Wings (24)$60.00
Jumbo chicken wings, double fried
- Wings (50)$120.00
Jumbo chicken wings, double fried
- Wing Box - 6 Piece$18.00
any flavor wings + fries, side salad OR house chips
- Wing Box - 12 Piece$35.00
any 2 flavors of wings + fries
FRIES
- Small Fry - Plain$4.50
fries with salt and pepper
- Large Fry - Plain$6.50
fries with salt and pepper
- Small Fry - Seasoned$5.00
fries with our dry and spicy seasoning
- Large Fry - Seasoned$7.00
fries with our dry and spicy seasoning
- Buffalo Fries$16.00
buffalo chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella, mozz/prov blend, onion, serrano, buffalo sauce, scallion, served with spicy ranch
- Green Monster Fries$16.00
smoked mozzarella, mozz/prov blend, onion, cherry pepper, crispy shiitake, monster sauce, torn basil, served with cherry pepper mayo
- Rabbi Fries$16.00
pastrami, onion, kraut-chi, cabbage, mozz/ prov blend, swiss, caraway seed, rabbi sauce
SANDWICHES
- Caprese Sandwich$16.00
monster sauce schmear, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic dressing, arugula
- CPBLT Sandwich$16.00
applewood smoked bacon, crispy pepperoni, heirloom tomato, arugula, herb mayo
- Turkey Club$17.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, provolone, purple cherokee tomato, herb mayo, romaine
- Spicy Cold Cut$18.00
capicola, soppressata, prosciutto, basil, arugula,onion, fresh mozzarella, cherry pepper mayo.
- Greenpoint Sandwich$18.00
smoked turkey, danish brie, granny smith apples, arugula, smokey agave dijonaise
- Meatball Sub$19.00
house-made beef & pork meatballs, basil, marinara, mozzarella-provolone blend, white American cheese, parmesan
- Imossiball Sub$23.00
impossiballs, marinara, mozzarella-provolone blend, white American cheese, parmesan. vegan cheese can be substituted on request.
COMBOS
- The Bachelor(ette)$30.00
cheese pie w/your choice of wings, salad OR brussels
- Date Night$50.00
signature pie + salad + 6 wings
- The Jimmy O Combo$60.00
signature OR custom 2 topping pie + The Crispy Dozen + salad OR brussels
- Family Meal$95.00
cheese pie + signature pie + salad + 6 wings + monkey bars + 2 liter of Coke/Diet Coke
- Game Time$160.00
3 pies + 2 salads + monkey bars + 24 wings
- Big Game James$245.00
4 pies + 3 salads, choice of 2 Monkey Bars OR mozz sticks + 50 wings + 2 liter Coke/Diet Coke
BEVERAGES
- Coca Cola$2.00
12oz can
- Coke Zero$2.00
12oz can
- Root Beer$2.00
12oz can
- Grape Soda$2.00
12oz can
- Squirt$2.00
12oz can
- La Croix-Pamplemoose$1.50
12oz can
- Martinelli’s Sparling Cider$4.00
12oz can
- San Pelligrino Blood Orange$5.00
12oz can
- Large Pelligrino$5.00
12oz can
- 2 Liter Coke$5.00
12oz can
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$5.00
12oz can
HOUSEMADE BEVERAGES
CRUST DIPPERS
- Marinara$1.50
organic Tomato, EVOO, garlic
- Angry Gorilla$2.00
habanero marinara (spicy marinara)
- Rilla Ranch$1.50
fresh herbs, smoked jalapeno
- Smoky Buffalo$1.50
fresno, smoked jalapeno, butter
- Balsamic$1.50
dijon, garlic, EVOO, salt, pepper
- Rabbi$1.50
garlic thousand island
- Pomegranate Dijon$1.50
white balsamic, dijon
- Monster Sauce$3.00
basil, spinach, ricotta, garlic (nutless spinach pesto)
- Agave Chili$2.00
- Angry Habanero Extract - .75oz$0.50
- Garlic + EVOO - .75oz$1.00
DESSERTS
- Hella Dark Cookie$5.00
TCHO 81% single origin chocolate, browned French butter and Maldon sea salt
- S'MOOKIE$12.00
graham cracker, 3 large marshmallows, Lithuanian dark chocolate baked into 2 of our hella dark cookies. feeds 2... easily
- Puppy Chow$5.00
chocolate and peanut butter treat, coated in powdered sugar
- S'mores Puppy Chow$7.00
chocolate and peanut butter treat, coated in powdered sugar, with graham cereal, chocolate chips and marshmallows